This short topic paper will examine the levels of highest qualifications held in NI for 2020, as sourced from the Labour Force Survey (LFS).

Applies to Northern Ireland

Qualifications in Northern Ireland 2020

This paper examines the levels of highest qualifications held by working age adults (16 to 64) in Northern Ireland (NI) in the five years from 2016 to 2020, as sourced from the Labour Force Survey (LFS). The paper also contains a lifelong learning indicator, designed to capture the level of participation in education and training following the completion of formal education (25 to 64 year olds).

Published 21 October 2021