Data on key stage 4 (KS4) and 16 to 18 (KS5) students going into apprenticeship, education and employment destinations.

Applies to England

Details

These releases provide information on the destinations of students reaching the end of key stage 4 and 16 to 18 study, and also a progression to higher education and training measure as follows:

  • pupils who finished key stage 4 in 2018 to 2019 (destinations in the year following institution attendance)
  • students who reached the end of 16 to 18 study in 2018 to 2019 (destinations in the year following institution attendance)
  • students who reached the end of 16 to 18 study in 2017 to 2018 (progression to higher education or training over 2 years after A levels or other level 3 qualifications, including a value-added score)

The releases give breakdowns for specific student characteristics and institution types.

Published 21 October 2021