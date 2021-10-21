The subject entries of students aged 16 to 18 in England in 2021.

School and college performance tables in England: 2020 to 2021

The tables report the results of sixth-form age students in secondary schools and further education colleges who finished 16 to 18 study by the end of academic year.

We are not publishing attainment data impacted by COVID-19 at school and college level this year. Data will only include:

  • exam subject entries by 16 to 18 year olds in 2021 level 3 qualifications including A levels, academic, tech level and applied general
  • exam subject entries by 16 to 18 year olds in 2021 technical certificates at level 2
  • the destinations of students after completing 16 to 18 study (2018 and 2019 leavers)
Published 21 October 2021