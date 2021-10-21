Higher-level learners in England, 2018 to 2019

Statistics providing an overview of higher-level learning across the further and higher education sectors in the academic year 2018 to 2019.

This ad hoc statistical release provides an overview of higher-level learning by English-domiciled learners at further education providers (FEPs) and higher education providers (HEPs) in England in the academic year 2018 to 2019. Higher-level learning refers to learning at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels 4 to 8. The aim of this release is to aid understanding of the potential impacts of the government’s skills reforms on learning at these levels.

All learning types are covered, including apprenticeships, higher education recognised by the Office for Students and study for institutional credit.

Statistics are available by:

  • provider type
  • qualification aim
  • learner characteristics
  • region of domicile
  • subject area
  • whether learners were aiming for an equivalent or lower qualification (ELQ) than they already held

