Absence statistics on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in state-funded schools.

Applies to England

Documents

Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2020 and spring 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/pupil-absence-in-schools-in-england-autumn-and-spring-terms/2020-21-autumn-and-spring-term

Details

Absence statistics relating to the autumn and spring terms, 2020-2021.

It provides information on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in:

  • state-funded primary schools
  • state-funded secondary schools
  • state-funded special schools
  • pupil referral units

It includes information on absence rates, persistent absence, and not attending in circumstances related to coronavirus (COVID-19). The release uses pupil-level absence data that we collect in the school census.

Published 21 October 2021