As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

September 2021 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 35.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Higher-level learners in England: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistics providing an overview of higher-level learning across the f
Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2020 and spring 2021
Resources
Absence statistics on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthoris
Construction route review
Resources
We are currently piloting the new approach to route reviews in the con

Published 21 October 2021