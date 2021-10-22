The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about Blessed Thomas Holford Catholic College.

Applies to England

Documents

REF3882: Blessed Thomas Holford Catholic College

PDF, 175KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: REF3882

Type of decision: referral of admission – do not conform

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Trafford Council

Admission authority: governing board

