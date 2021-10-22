A list of COLLECT queries and acceptable explanatory notes to help schools, academies and local authorities complete the school workforce census 2021.

Applies to England

Documents

School workforce census 2021: minimum notepad entries for queries on the school workforce census

PDF, 168KB, 15 pages

Details

A guide to the acceptable notes that can be used in COLLECT (Collections Online - Learners, Education, Children and Teachers) to respond to queries in the school workforce census.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Calum Britton
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Academy honours Prince Philipâ€™s impact to advance engineering
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering has formally announced the creation
Student finance eligibility
Resources
Information on who is eligible for undergraduate, postgraduate and fur

Published 22 October 2021