The schools adjudicator’s admission decision about Elsworth Church of England VA Primary School.

Applies to England

Documents

REF3884: Elsworth CE VA Primary School

PDF, 171KB, 9 pages

Details

Decision reference: REF3884

Type of decision: referral of admission arrangements – not approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Cambridgeshire County Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 25 October 2021