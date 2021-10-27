Reports summarising how responsible bodies have used the school condition allocation (SCA) from 2015 to 2019.

Condition spend data collection report 2018 to 2019

CSDC report 2018 to 2019: annexes

Condition spend data collection report 2017 to 2018

CSDC report 2017 to 2018: annexes

Condition spend data collection report 2016 to 2017

CSDC report 2016 to 2017: annexes

Condition spend data collection report 2015 to 2016

CSDC report 2015 to 2016: annexes

The condition spend data collection reviews how local authorities and multi-academy trusts (responsible bodies) have used the school condition allocations (SCA), given to them for maintaining school buildings.

Each report provides:

  • a review of the spend data
  • a summary of the types of capital projects that have used SCA funding
  • SCA allocations and spend data by local authorities and multi-academy trusts
  • a list of the schools who received SCA funding

Annex B gives an example of the template we used to get spend data from local authorities and multi-academy trusts.

More information about school capital funding is available.

Published 12 October 2017
Last updated 27 October 2021

  1. Added 'Condition spend data collection report 2018 to 2019' and annexes.

  2. Amended condition spend data collection report 2015 to 2016. Added condition spend data collection report 2016 to 2017 and condition spend data collection report 2017 to 2018 with annexes.

  3. First published.

