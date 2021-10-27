School staff instructor grant

How much grant funding a school with a Combined Cadet Force will receive for a school staff instructor and advice on how it should be spent.

Applies to England

This guidance is for schools that have a Combined Cadet Force with a school staff instructor.

It applies to:

  • schools maintained by the local authority
  • academies (including university technical colleges – UTCs) and free schools
  • further education (FE) colleges
Published 27 October 2021