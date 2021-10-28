Ofsted research about children's social care.
Ofsted carries out research alongside its main inspection programme of providers.
The research programme serves a range of purposes. Depending on the subject chosen, our research provides an opportunity to focus on specific issues in greater detail than is possible during an institutional inspection.
Alternatively, it may explore an aspect that falls outside the current inspection framework, or may sample provision in areas of our remit that we do not currently inspect.
- How groups of children's homes work
- The education of children living in children's homes
- Social care common inspection framework: implementation review
- Joint inspections of the response to child sexual abuse in the family environment
- Joint inspections of the response to children experiencing neglect
- Growing up neglected: a multi-agency response to older children
- Children in need and child protection: quality of early help and social work assessments
- Sexual exploitation of children: Ofsted thematic report
- Early help services: how well are they meeting children's needs?
- Effective leadership of children’s services: joining the dots
- Looked after children living away from their home area: from a distance
- Professional responses to neglect: in the child’s time
- Private fostering: better understanding of local authority arrangements
- Independent reviewing officers: taking up the challenge?
- Joint working between adult and children’s services: what about the children?
- Missing children
- Services for deaf children: communication is the key
- The impact of virtual schools on the education of looked after children
- Protecting disabled children: thematic inspection
- Exploring delays in adoption: right on time
- Support for social workers
- How services prevent young people entering care: edging away from care
- Learning lessons from serious case reviews
- Good practice by local safeguarding children boards
- Commissioning young people’s services: evaluation of approaches
- Listening to children in serious case reviews
- Children’s homes providing short breaks
- Outstanding children’s homes
Last updated 28 October 2021 + show all updates
Added new research 'How groups of children's homes work'.
Added 'Implementation review of the social care common inspection framework' to collection.
Published today: 'Local area SEND inspections: one year on'.
Added a link to survey inviting feedback on publications.
First published.