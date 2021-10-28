A report on early years multiple providers and how they influence policy and practice across individual nurseries and pre-schools.

Applies to England

How early years multiple providers work

This report explores roles and responsibilities in early years multiple providers in England. It focuses on understanding how multiple providers influence policy and practice across individual nurseries and pre-schools. It reflects on Ofsted’s role as a regulator of early years childcare and how we can ensure that those with the greatest influence over the quality of education and care are held to account.

Published 28 October 2021