A report on social care groups and how they influence policy and practice across children’s homes.

Applies to England

How groups of children’s homes work

This report explores roles and responsibilities in social care groups. It focuses on understanding how these influence policy and practice and therefore the quality and standards across individual children’s homes. It reflects on Ofsted’s role as a regulator of children’s social care and how we can ensure that those with the greatest influence over the quality of care and support are held to account and supported to improve.

Published 28 October 2021