Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools and academies must follow.

Applies to England

Documents

PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2021 to 2022 (maintained schools)

HTML

PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2021 to 2022 (academies)

HTML

Details

We have now published the allocations for PE and sport premium 2021 to 2022.

Conditions of grant

We have now published the conditions of grant for maintained schools and academies for 2021 to 2022.

Conditions of grant for non-maintained special schools (NMSS) will follow shortly.

Published 28 October 2021