A summary of responses to questions asked in the summer 2020 school snapshot survey.

Applies to England

Documents

COVID-19 school snapshot survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-305-9, DFE RR1098PDF, 783KB, 110 pages

Technical Report for COVID-19 School Snapshot Survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-309-7, DFE RR1158PDF, 300KB, 19 pages

Details

The school snapshot survey is conducted twice a year and gathers views from senior leaders and classroom teachers in state-funded primary and secondary schools.

The survey covers a wide range of topics relating to the department’s aims, priorities and policies. Topics covered in the summer 2020 report include:

  • curriculum
  • remote learning
  • social distancing
  • school status during coronavirus (COVID-19) closures
  • free school meals
  • economically disadvantaged pupils
  • special educational needs and disability (SEND)
  • pupil mental health and wellbeing
  • attendance and behaviour
  • working situation and COVID-19 vulnerability
  • workload
  • teacher and leader wellbeing

The survey data tables are available on request at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 29 October 2021