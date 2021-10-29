A summary of responses to questions asked in the COVID-19 school snapshot survey.

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the July 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-304-2, DFE- RR1162 PDF, 439KB, 47 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the June 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-303-5, DFE- RR1161PDF, 468KB, 59 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the May 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-302-8, DFE- RR1160 PDF, 533KB, 59 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the April 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-301-1, DFE- RR1159PDF, 501KB, 61 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the March 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-300-4, DFE-RR118PDF, 543KB, 52 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the late February 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-299-1, DFE- RR1117PDF, 418KB, 43 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the early February 2021 survey

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-298-4, DFE- RR1116PDF, 465KB, 53 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: findings from the July, September and December 2020 surveys

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-297-7, DFE- RR1115PDF, 862KB, 118 pages

COVID-19 school snapshot panel: technical report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-306-6, DFE- RR115aPDF, 679KB, 50 pages

The school snapshot panel is a regular online survey which gathers views from senior leaders and classroom teachers in state-funded primary and secondary schools.

The survey covers a wide range of topics relating to the department’s aims, priorities and policies. Topics covered include:

  • education recovery
  • remote education
  • pupil mental health and wellbeing
  • staff absence
  • pupil attendance
  • pupil behaviour
  • teacher workload and wellbeing
  • special educational needs and disability (SEND)

The survey data tables are available on request at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 29 October 2021