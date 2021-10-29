Findings from regular surveys with school pupil’s parents or carers and secondary school pupils. Two surveys included post-18 school leavers.

Applies to England

Documents

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: August to October 2020 findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-235-9PDF, 2.8MB, 194 pages

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: November 2020 to February 2021 findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-284-7PDF, 1.24MB, 160 pages

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: school leavers report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-285-4PDF, 395KB, 42 pages

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: March 2021 findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-286-1PDF, 747KB, 86 pages

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: May 2021 findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-287-8PDF, 773KB, 79 pages

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: July 2021 findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-288-5PDF, 1.07MB, 85 pages

COVID-19 parent and pupil panel: technical report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-289-2PDF, 1.15MB, 73 pages

Details

The coronavirus (COVID-19) parent and pupil panel was set up to provide robust, rapid research on the impact of COVID-19 and experiences of pupils and parents. The panel replaced the Pupils and their parents or carers: omnibus survey.

Department for Education (DfE) recruited a panel of:

  • parents of pupils in years 1 to 11
  • pupils in years 7 to 13
  • school leavers who were in year 13 in 2019 to 2020 academic year

The panel were asked questions submitted by policy teams across DfE.

Topics covered in the surveys include:

Early education use and child outcomes up to age 7
Resources
The impact of early education at ages 2 to 7 on child outcomes as part
Digital Functional Skills qualifications
Resources
Subject content, aims and learning objectives for digital Functional S
Digital functional skills qualifications: subject content
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSubject conten

  • school attendance
  • remote education
  • COVID-19 rules in school
  • views on mass testing
  • mental health and wellbeing
  • childcare
Published 29 October 2021