Subject content, aims and learning objectives for digital Functional Skills qualifications from 2021.

Applies to England

Documents

Digital Functional Skills qualifications: subject content

PDF, 267KB, 15 pages

Details

This publication sets out the learning outcomes and content coverage required for digital Functional Skills qualifications specifications.

Parent and pupil panel: omnibus surveys
Resources
Findings from regular surveys with school pupilâ€™s parents or carers
Early education use and child outcomes up to age 7
Resources
The impact of early education at ages 2 to 7 on child outcomes as part
Digital functional skills qualifications: subject content
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSubject conten

Published 29 October 2021