Feasibility studies of family hub models looking at local delivery models and approaches to evaluation as part of the family hubs evaluation innovation fund.

Applies to England

Documents

Family hubs evaluation innovation fund: scoping report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-308-0, DFE-RR1163PDF, 5.06MB, 166 pages

Feasibility study: evaluation of the Doncaster family hub model

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-310-3, DFE-RR1164PDF, 573KB, 36 pages

Details

The family hubs evaluation innovation fund is part of £2.5 million for research and the development of best practices around family hubs.

The scoping report summarises the approach to the mixed-methods evaluation of family hub models. This evaluation will look at family hubs in 5 local authorities:

  • Essex
  • Leeds
  • Bristol
  • Suffolk
  • Sefton

The feasibility study explains the design of an evaluation of the family hub model in Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council. This study will look at family hubs to evaluate:

  • service implementation and performance
  • outcomes and impacts
  • value for money
Published 2 November 2021