The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Leys Primary and Nursery School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2182: Leys Primary and Nursery School

PDF, 124KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2182

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Resources
Resources
Resources
Published 2 November 2021