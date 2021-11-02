These factsheets explain a series of measures related to the Professional Qualifications Bill, which was introduced to Parliament in May 2021.

Professional Qualifications Bill factsheet: Regulator recognition agreements

Professional Qualifications Bill factsheet: Information publication requirements

Professional Qualifications Bill factsheet: Information sharing

Professional Qualifications Bill factsheet: To whom the Bill applies

These factsheets explain themes in the Professional Qualifications (PQ) Bill. They cover the following areas:

  • unmet demand: explains the unmet demand condition in the PQ Bill
  • regulator recognition agreements: what they are and how they interact with FTA frameworks
  • information publication: what information UK regulators will need to publish and why, and how the Assistance Centre will support professionals
  • information sharing: what information regulators may need to share with other regulators across the UK and with their overseas counterparts
  • to whom the Bill applies: how the PQ Bill defines professions and regulators

See also the policy statement on the recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions.

Published 2 November 2021