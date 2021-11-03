Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

ESFA Update further education: 3 November 2021

ESFA Update academies: 3 November 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 3 November 2021

Items for further education

Informationchanges to reservations for apprenticeship funding from 1 November 2021
Informationincentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
Informationapprenticeship policy In England
Informationincrease to time permitted for Universal Credit claimants to attend training – extended until April 2022
Informationthe Institute unveils plan for world class and unified skills system
InformationRebecca George OBE appointed to serve as Independent Chair for the Department for Education Skills Reform Board

Items for academies

Final reminderacademies land and building collection tool (LBCT)
Actionregister for the academy finance professionals November event
Informationthe view my financial insights (VMFI) tool has now been updated
InformationRPA members – Regulatory Mock Trial
InformationRPA members – asbestos management workshop
Informationadapting schools to water risks and a future climate – free COP26 session
Informationdo you hire supply teachers and agency workers for your school?

Items for local authorities

Informationconsultation on reforming how local authorities’ school improvement functions are funded
Published 3 November 2021