Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage 4 in England, in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Applies to England

Key stage 4 performance 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/key-stage-4-performance-revised/2020-21

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic all summer 2021 exams were cancelled. This release reflects the GCSE grades awarded to pupils in August 2021.

It provides information on the awards of GCSEs and other qualifications of young people in academic year 2020 to 2021.

This typically covers those starting the academic year aged 15.

Read the secondary school performance tables for historic information on pupil attainment across all key stages.

Published 4 November 2021