The attainment of students at the end of their 16 to 18 study in England.

Applies to England

A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2021 (provisional)

This statistical release provides provisional information on the overall achievement of students at the end of their 16 to 18 study in England by the end of the 2020 to 2021 academic year, including:

  • A levels and other academic level 3 qualifications
  • applied general and tech level qualifications at level 3
  • technical certificate qualifications at level 2
  • progress in English and maths qualifications (for students without a 9-4 GCSE grade at key stage 4)

The release includes grades awarded to students in summer 2020 and summer 2021 when exams and assessments were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Published 4 November 2021