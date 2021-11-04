Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Paul Maloney

Teacher reference number: 0009183

Teacher’s date of birth: 12 April 1975

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 18 October 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Paul Maloney, formerly employed in London

Published 4 November 2021