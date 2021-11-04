A review looking at the time spent in school and 16 to 19 settings in England and the impact this could have on helping children and young people to catch up.

Review of time in school and 16 to 19 settings

In 2021, as part of our response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we reviewed the time spent in school and 16 to 19 settings.

The review considered:

  • the scale and nature of lost learning
  • the current use of time in schools and 16 to 19 settings in England
  • international comparisons
  • impact and deliverability

The review identified disparities in teaching hours delivered by 16 to 19 settings in England compared to other countries. It also found that time can benefit pupils’ and students’ outcomes, but the extent of any benefit is dependent on how well the time is used.

The findings informed the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021, including investment in education recovery.

