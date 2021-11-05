Minded to terminate letter issued to the Redhill Academy Trust in relation to Park Vale Academy by the Department for Education.

Documents

Minded to Terminate letter to Redhill Academy Trust in relation to Park Vale Academy

PDF, 162KB, 2 pages

Details

A letter from John Edwards, Regional Schools Commissioner for East Midlands and the Humber, to Redhill Academy Trust regarding the inadequate Ofsted judgement for Park Vale Academy.

This minded to terminate notice was lifted on 5 November 2021.

Published 23 January 2020
Last updated 5 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. This minded to terminate notice was lifted on 5 November 2021.

  2. First published.

    COP26: Reducing emissions and minimising waste across our estate
    Resources
    As COP26 continues in Glasgow, SLC colleagues reflect on the organisat
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Paul Maloney
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
    Review of time in school and 16 to 19 settings
    Resources
    A review looking at the time spent in school and 16 to 19 settings in