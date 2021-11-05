Insights from projects working collaboratively to address shared improvement priorities.

College Collaboration Fund insight report

A report on the development of new digital content for vocational subject(s), covering:

  • an overview of the workstream
  • lead colleges and partners involved
  • key outcomes and impacts
  • key insights, learning and top tips
  • case studies

Future reports will be on:

  • development of approaches and digital content for learner support
  • development of approaches to improve workforce and organisational capacity and capability for digital delivery
Published 5 November 2021