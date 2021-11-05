Department for EducationDepartment
Care leavers and disadvantaged pupils to benefit from £126 million investment in new laptops and tablets
Press release
Care leavers, children with a social worker and children arriving from Afghanistan will receive devices to enable them to access education and support.
Thousands more adults set to benefit from new technical skills
Press release
Thousands of working adults will be offered free courses to rapidly upskill in STEM sectors including engineering, digital and construction
Adaptations in 2022 summer exams to ensure fairness for students
Press release
Students will sit GCSE, A and AS level exams next year with adaptations to recognise the disruption to their education.
Guidance for schools: coronavirus (COVID-19)
Collection
What school leaders, teachers and school staff need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Free courses for jobs
Guidance
Details of the free courses and qualifications for adults (19+) available through the government’s Plan for Jobs including eligibility criteria and how to apply.
Access childcare support through the childcare service
Service
Apply for Tax-Free Childcare and 30 hours free childcare.
- Department for Education non-executive appointments
- Guidance
- College Collaboration Fund (CCF) insight report
- Research and analysis
- College collaboration fund (CCF)
- Guidance
Subscriptions
What the Department for Education does
The Department for Education is responsible for children’s services and education, including early years, schools, higher and further education policy, apprenticeships and wider skills in England.
DfE is a ministerial department, supported by 17 agencies and public bodies.
- Early years foundation stage (EYFS) statutory framework
- Statutory guidance
- Development Matters
- Guidance
- Education Secretary puts climate change at the heart of education
- News story
- Minded to terminate letter to Redhill Academy Trust
- Correspondence
- College Collaboration Fund (CCF) insight report
- Research and analysis
- Review of time in school and 16 to 19 settings
- Research and analysis
- Digital functional skills qualifications: subject content
- Consultation outcome
- Reforming how local authority school improvement functions are funded
- Open consultation
- Local authority interactive tool (LAIT)
- Transparency data
- CO2 monitors: cumulative delivery statistics up to 29 October 2021
- Transparency data
Our ministersThe Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MPThe Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MPRobin Walker MPBaroness Barran MBE
UnpaidAlex Burghart MPWill Quince MP
Our managementSusan Acland-Hood Permanent SecretaryPaul Kett Director General, Higher and Further Education Group Julia Kinniburgh Director General, Covid-19 Response and Schools Recovery Andrew McCully Director General, Early Years and Schools Indra Morris Director General, Children’s Services, Communications & Strategy Group Mike Green Chief Operating Officer, Operations Group Richard Pennycook Lead non-executive board member and non-executive board member with responsibility for the Union Ian Ferguson CBE Non-executive board member Irene Lucas Non-executive board member Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE Non-executive board member Toby Peyton-Jones Non-executive board member Nick Timothy CBE Non-Executive Director John Edwards Interim Chief Executive, Education and Skills Funding Agency
Contact DfE
DfE coronavirus helpline
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Telephone
0800 046 8687
If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19) relating to schools and other educational establishments, and children's social care, in England contact our helpline.
Opening times
Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm
Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm
If you work in a school, please have your unique reference number (URN or UK PRN) available when calling the helpline.
General enquiries
Contact Form: General enquiries
Telephone
0370 000 2288
Opening times
Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm (excluding bank holidays)
You may get a quicker answer by calling between 9.30am and 10am, or between 4pm and 5pm.
We are unable to respond promptly to letters sent in the post at the moment. Please use one of our other contact routes.
Preventing extremism in education settings
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Contact Form: Preventing extremism in education settings
Telephone
020 7340 7264
Opening times
Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm (excluding bank holidays)
You can report concerns about extremism related to education settings in England, including allegations about institutions, staff and external people or organisations trying to influence settings.
Report abuse in education
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Telephone
0800 136 663
Dedicated helpline run by NSPCC for children and young people who have experienced abuse at school, and for worried adults and professionals that need support and guidance.
Opening times
Monday to Friday from 8am to 10pm
Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm
Media enquiries
Central newsdesk
020 7783 8300
Enquiry line for journalists only.
Make an FOI request
- Read about the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act and how to make a request.
- Check our previous releases to see if we’ve already answered your question.
- Make a new request by contacting us using the details below.
Freedom of information (FOI) requestsDepartment for Education
Piccadilly Gate
Store Street
Manchester
M1 2WD
United Kingdom
Telephone
0370 000 2288
Please note, we receive a large volume of requests asking for lists of contact details for schools, which are available from our 'Get information about schools' service.
Corporate information
- Our organisation chart
- Our energy use
- Complaints procedure
- Research at DfE
- Accessible documents policy
- Equality and diversity
- Media enquiries
- Statistics at DfE
Jobs and contracts
