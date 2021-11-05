Department for Education

Department
for Education

Featured

Care leavers and disadvantaged pupils to benefit from £126 million investment in new laptops and tablets

Press release

Care leavers, children with a social worker and children arriving from Afghanistan will receive devices to enable them to access education and support.

teacher with a pupil in front of a computer

Thousands more adults set to benefit from new technical skills

Press release

Thousands of working adults will be offered free courses to rapidly upskill in STEM sectors including engineering, digital and construction

Adult Skills

Adaptations in 2022 summer exams to ensure fairness for students

Press release

Students will sit GCSE, A and AS level exams next year with adaptations to recognise the disruption to their education.

exams

Guidance for schools: coronavirus (COVID-19)

Collection

What school leaders, teachers and school staff need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Pupil working in classroom

Free courses for jobs

Guidance

Details of the free courses and qualifications for adults (19+) available through the government’s Plan for Jobs including eligibility criteria and how to apply.

young female outside of a shop

Access childcare support through the childcare service

Service

Apply for Tax-Free Childcare and 30 hours free childcare.

young children with smiley faces

Latest from the Department for Education

See all latest documents

Subscriptions

Subscribe to feed

What the Department for Education does

The Department for Education is responsible for children’s services and education, including early years, schools, higher and further education policy, apprenticeships and wider skills in England.

DfE is a ministerial department, supported by 17 agencies and public bodies.

Read more about what we do

Follow us

Documents

Services

See all services

Guidance and regulation

See all guidance and regulation

News and communications

See all news and communications

Research and statistics

See all research and statistics

Policy papers and consultations

See all policy papers and consultations

Transparency and freedom of information releases

See all transparency and freedom of information releases

Our ministers

The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP
The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP
Robin Walker MP
Baroness Barran MBE

Unpaid

Alex Burghart MP
Will Quince MP

Our management

Susan Acland-Hood Permanent Secretary
Paul Kett Director General, Higher and Further Education Group Julia Kinniburgh Director General, Covid-19 Response and Schools Recovery Andrew McCully Director General, Early Years and Schools Indra Morris Director General, Children’s Services, Communications & Strategy Group Mike Green Chief Operating Officer, Operations Group Richard Pennycook Lead non-executive board member and non-executive board member with responsibility for the Union Ian Ferguson CBE Non-executive board member Irene Lucas Non-executive board member Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE Non-executive board member Toby Peyton-Jones Non-executive board member Nick Timothy CBE Non-Executive Director John Edwards Interim Chief Executive, Education and Skills Funding Agency

Contact DfE

DfE coronavirus helpline

Email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone

0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19) relating to schools and other educational establishments, and children's social care, in England contact our helpline.

Opening times
Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm
Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm

If you work in a school, please have your unique reference number (URN or UK PRN) available when calling the helpline.

General enquiries

Contact Form: General enquiries

Telephone

0370 000 2288

Opening times
Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm (excluding bank holidays)
You may get a quicker answer by calling between 9.30am and 10am, or between 4pm and 5pm.

We are unable to respond promptly to letters sent in the post at the moment. Please use one of our other contact routes.

Preventing extremism in education settings

Email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Contact Form: Preventing extremism in education settings

Telephone

020 7340 7264

Opening times
Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm (excluding bank holidays)

You can report concerns about extremism related to education settings in England, including allegations about institutions, staff and external people or organisations trying to influence settings.

Report abuse in education

Email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone

0800 136 663

Dedicated helpline run by NSPCC for children and young people who have experienced abuse at school, and for worried adults and professionals that need support and guidance.

Opening times
Monday to Friday from 8am to 10pm
Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Andrew Prestoe
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Pat Stalker
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Howard Lay
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap

Media enquiries

Central newsdesk

020 7783 8300

Enquiry line for journalists only.

Make an FOI request

  1. Read about the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act and how to make a request.
  2. Check our previous releases to see if we’ve already answered your question.
  3. Make a new request by contacting us using the details below.

Freedom of information (FOI) requests

Department for Education
Piccadilly Gate
Store Street
Manchester
M1 2WD
United Kingdom

FOI contact form

Telephone

0370 000 2288

Please note, we receive a large volume of requests asking for lists of contact details for schools, which are available from our 'Get information about schools' service.

High profile groups within DfE

Corporate information

Jobs and contracts

Read about the types of information we routinely publish in our Publication scheme. Our Personal information charter explains how we treat your personal information. Read our policy on Social media use.