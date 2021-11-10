Information on the higher education and training opportunities available at the Project Academy for Sellafield Ltd.

Project Academy for Sellafield Prospectus 2021/22

The Project Academy for Sellafield Ltd offers a vast range of courses, from one day introductory courses to degrees, masters and doctorates.

Courses are available now and anyone can apply, not just those working in the nuclear industry or in the project profession.

Published 23 August 2018
Last updated 10 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Project Academy for Sellafield 2021/22 update

  2. Amended courses have been added

  3. 2020/21 Project Academy update

  4. First published.

