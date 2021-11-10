Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

ESFA Update further education: 10 November 2021

ESFA Update academies: 10 November 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 10 November 2021

Items for further education

Reminder2022 to 2023 high needs place change notification process closing
Reminder30 November deadline to claim £3000 for hiring a new apprentice
InformationDecember 2021 college financial statements submission
Informationclaim form for mass testing exceptional premises costs to open shortly
Information16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022
InformationCollege Collaboration Fund (CCF) – insight report publication
Your feedbackFE Capital Transformation Fund feedback survey

Items for academies

Reminder2022 to 2023 high needs place change notification process closing
Reminderthe deadline for submissions to the autumn school census 2021 has now passed
Informationclaim form for mass testing exceptional premises costs to open shortly
Informationsummer school funding payments
Informationyour invite to the Schools and Academies Show, 17 to 18 November
Information16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022
Informationjoin these webinars on approved frameworks and see how you could save money for your school
Informationjoin the Teaching Regulation Agency’s Professional Conduct Panel

Items for local authorities

Actioncentral school services block (CSSB) – historic commitments protection
Reminder2022 to 2023 high needs place change notification process closing
Reminderthe deadline for submissions to the autumn school census 2021 has now passed
Informationclaim form for mass testing exceptional premises costs to open shortly
Information16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022
Informationsummer school funding payments
Informationyour invite to the Schools and Academies Show, 17 to 18 November
Informationjoin these webinars on approved frameworks and see how you could save money for your school
Informationjoin the Teaching Regulation Agency’s Professional Conduct Panel
Published 10 November 2021