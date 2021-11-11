Conditions and requirements, and corresponding guidance, applying to AS and A level qualifications being awarded in 2022.

Applies to England

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for art and design (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/1HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for dance (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/2HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for design and technology (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/3HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for drama and theatre (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/4HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for environmental science (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/5HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for film studies (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/6HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for geography (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/7HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for geology (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/8HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for media studies (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/9HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for music (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/10HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for music technology (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/11HTML

GCE subject-level guidance for music technology (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/14HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for physical education (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/12HTML

GCE subject-level conditions and requirements for science (2022)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6804/13HTML

The conditions and requrements on this page apply only in respect of GCE AS and A levels being awarded in 2022. Awarding organisations must also comply with:

  • our General Conditions of Recognition, which apply to all awarding organisations and qualifications
  • our GCE qualification-level conditions and requirements
  • all relevant regulatory documents

For awarding of GCSEs in years other than 2022, see our standard GCE subject-level conditions.

Published 11 November 2021