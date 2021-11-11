Arrangements for exams and non-exam assessments for students taking qualifications in summer 2022.

Applies to England

Guidance for schools, colleges and other exam centres on contingency arrangements for students entering GCSEs, AS and A levels, the Advanced Extension Award and Project qualifications in summer 2022

The government is clear that students entering GCSEs, AS or A levels in 2022 should expect to take exams in the summer and complete any non-exam assessments in the usual way throughout the year.

In recognition of the fact that students’ education has been disrupted by the pandemic, they will be given extra help to prepare for their exams, as detailed in this publication.

Published 11 November 2021