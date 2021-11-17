This research report presents the results of a survey designed to understand the experiences and perceptions of schools about multi-academy trusts (MATs).

Applies to England

Schools’ views on the perceived benefits and obstacles to joining a multi-academy trust

This research was designed to answer 3 key research questions:

  • what are the experiences of schools or academies that have joined a MAT in the last couple of years?
  • why have maintained schools decided not to convert to join a MAT?
  • why have standalone academies not joined or formed a MAT?

The findings are of interest to:

  • school leaders
  • governors
  • other education stakeholders

It presents the difference between the experience of being within a MAT and perceptions of what being in a MAT would be like.

Published 17 November 2021