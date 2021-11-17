Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

ESFA Update further education: 17 November 2021

ESFA Update academies: 17 November 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 17 November 2021

Items for further education

Actionclaim form for mass testing exceptional premises costs now open
InformationInternational fraud awareness week – 14 to 20 November 2021
Informationchanges to payment history in Manage your education and skills funding
Informationseeking feedback from board members at colleges
Informationchanges to T Level Policy and the post 16 qualifications review timetable
Informationchanges to the guidance for conducting due diligence checks on subcontractors
Informationupdate to the 16 to 19 funding guidance
Informationprovider guide to delivering high-quality apprenticeships

Items for academies

Actionregister for the academy finance professionals November event
Actionjoin these webinars on approved frameworks and see how you could save money for your school
Actionclaim form for mass testing exceptional premises costs now open
Informationchanges to payment history in Manage your education and skills funding
InformationInternational fraud awareness week – 14 to 20 November 2021
Informationchanges to T Level Policy and the post 16 qualifications review timetable
Informationupdate to the 16 to 19 funding guidance

Items for local authorities

Actionjoin these webinars on approved frameworks and see how you could save money for your school
Actionclaim form for mass testing exceptional premises costs now open
InformationInternational fraud awareness week – 14 to 20 November 2021
Informationchanges to payment history in Manage your education and skills funding
Informationchanges to T Level Policy and the post 16 qualifications review timetable
Informationupdate to the 16 to 19 funding guidance
Published 17 November 2021