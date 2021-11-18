Access arrangements allow skills and knowledge to be demonstrated by candidates with disabilities, temporary illnesses or special educational needs.

Access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A level: 2020 to 2021 academic year

Background information: Access Arrangements for GCSE AS and A level: 2020 to 2021 academic year

Data tables: Access Arrangements for GCSE, AS and A level, 2020 to 2021 academic year

Pre-release access list: Access Arrangements for GCSE, AS and A level, 2020 to 2021 academic year

Main trends

The main trends in access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A Level for the 2020 to 2021 academic year in England were:

  1. There were 447,555 approved access arrangements, down 2.9% compared to the 2019 to 2020 academic year. Please note that more than one type of access arrangement can be granted per candidate. The decrease in the number of access arrangement applications this academic year could be due to the cancellation of the summer exams. This was announced in January 2021, before the deadline for submitting applications for access arrangements.

  2. 5,175 centres (88.2% of all centres) had approved access arrangements for one or more of their candidates this year, compared to 5,375 centres (91.1% of all centres) in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  3. Among the types of access arrangements, 25% extra time arrangements made up 65.8% of all approved arrangements in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, compared to 64.6% in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Published 18 November 2021