Advanced Learner Loans Paid in England, Academic Year 2020/21, August 2020 to July 2021 Inclusive.

Applies to England

Advanced Learner Loans paid in England, Academic Year 2020/21 August to July inclusive

Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students.

This publication shows payments made from August 2020 to July 2021 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

Published 18 November 2021