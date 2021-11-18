A summary of CO2 monitor delivery to state-funded education settings, including early years, schools and further education providers, up to 12 November 2021.

Applies to England

CO2 monitors: cumulative delivery statistics up to 12 November 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/co2-monitors-cumulative-delivery-statistics/2021-week-46

The data shows cumulative CO2 monitor delivery numbers to state-funded education settings, including early years, schools and further education providers, up to 12 November 2021. The data covers education settings in England, including early years.

Published 18 November 2021