The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about Keep Hatch Primary School.

Applies to England

REF3888: Keep Hatch Primary School

PDF, 156KB, 7 pages

Decision reference: REF3888

Type of decision: referral of admission arrangements - do not conform

School type: academy

School phase: primary

Local authority: Wokingham Borough Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 18 November 2021