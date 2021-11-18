Research estimating the financial returns of early education as part of the study of early education and development (SEED).

Financial returns to early education spending: research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-069-0, DFE-RR954PDF, 710KB, 73 pages

This research is part of the longitudinal study of early education and development (SEED).

The report:

  • estimates the monetary value of improvements in the verbal development and socio-emotional development of children at age 3 or age 4

  • estimates the financial returns to early education spending on two measures of child development at ages 3 and 4

Published 21 February 2020
Last updated 18 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 'Financial returns to early education spending: research report' to reflect slight changes in benefit cost ratio values of estimated impacts of early education on children’s strengths and difficulties scores.

  2. First published.

