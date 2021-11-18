The links between early childhood education and outcomes at age 3 as part of the study of early education and development (SEED).

Applies to England

Documents

Early education use and child outcomes up to age 3: report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-783-4, DFE-RR706PDF, 1.19MB, 79 pages

Early education use and child outcomes up to age 3: brief

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-785-8, DFE-RB706PDF, 373KB, 19 pages

Early education use and child outcomes up to age 3: technical annex

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-784-1, DFE-TR706PDF, 1.97MB, 88 pages

Details

These reports include an analysis of the:

  • effect of introducing the policy of free early education for disadvantaged 2-year-olds

  • relationship between early childhood education and care (ECEC) at ages 2 to 3 and child cognitive and socio-emotional development at age 3

  • effects of home environments and parenting on child outcomes

Published 12 July 2017
Last updated 18 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 'Early education use and child outcomes up to age 3: report, brief and technical annex' to reflect that the effect of formal individual ECEC was previously associated with fewer emotional symptoms but, using the corrected data, there is no significant relationship.

  2. First published.

    Keep Hatch Primary School: 18 November 2021
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission referral decision about Keep Hat
    Financial returns to early education spending
    Resources
    Research estimating the financial returns of early education as part o
    Early education and outcomes to age 4
    Resources
    Research into the impact of early education at ages 2 to 4 on child ou