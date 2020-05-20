 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What's it like to be sales apprentice?

Details
Hits: 86
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kendall Quigg

“Hi my name is Kendall Quigg, I’m a graduate commercial engineer at Emerson Automation Solutions and I am also currently undertaking a Level 4 Sales Executive Apprenticeship.

Undertaking the apprenticeship has really helped me to build my confidence speaking to customers on the phone. This is something I was previously apprehensive about, but now that I have completed modules in communications and customer behaviours I feel so much more confident and now really enjoy speaking to customers. 

Learning new skills

I love being an apprentice because it is a really fun way to learn new skills and develop yourself. I particularly enjoy the face to face training days where all the apprentices come together and we get to work in teams. The biggest challenge so far about the apprenticeship was at the start of the programme where I had to learn how to balance my job workload with the apprenticeship workload. however, we do receive a lot of support from our Learning and Development Coach, Tom Hunter. This was something  I was able to work through and I feel that I have enhanced my management skills because of it.

Remote learning – a revelation

Remote learning a real revelation, I was surprised about how interactive it is. Mercuri makes really good use of video calls, both on our one to one calls with our Learning and Development Coach and also with the whole group of apprentices that you work with.  Even though we are not physically together most of the time we are all really close and we do get to work together quite a lot.

Personal insight and confidence

The biggest lesson I have learnt so far is probably the things I have learnt about myself. The apprenticeship has really highlighted:

  • What skills I have and where they can be best used in my job.
  • My personality type and how I communicate with both my colleagues and my customers.

So, because I have been able to learn a lot about myself I do think this has made me a much more confident person. In terms of advice I would give to any apprentices, I would just say put yourself forward for as much as possible and really push yourself out of your comfort zone. When you do push yourself out of your comfort zone, you learn so much more.

The apprenticeship is a really safe space. It is ok if you don’t succeed the first time, it’s alright to make mistakes and you learn so much from it.

Advice for other apprentices

Really push yourself out of your comfort zone and get involved with everything. I have pushed myself out of my comfort zone and created a video for Mercuri. Like a lot of people I don’t really like to see and hear myself on a video, so it’s something I always try to avoid but now I have done one I feel so much confident about it and its something I would put myself forward for in the future.   

Advertisement

A Career as a Public Relations Manager
AppJobSearch
Deciding what to do after graduating from high school requires lots of
Building a Successful Career
AppJobSearch
Whether youâ€™ve just entered the job market or youâ€™ve decided to ma
A career in fashion after education â€” What choices are there?
AppJobSearch
Are you thinking of pursuing a career in fashion once youâ€™ve complet

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to optimise your learning space
AppJobSearch
Having a study or learning space is great — a little refuge away fro
Top 5 ways young people can make themselves more employable
AppJobSearch
Last Summer, there were 14 million graduates in the UK competing for s
Meet the Seymour Civil Engineering Apprentices!
AppJobSearch
Apprenticeships are key to developing our future workforce. That's the
The Best Places for Young Professionals to Start Their Careers
AppJobSearch
With hundreds of thousands of young people each year embarking upon th
Reaching For The Stars When You’re Still On Earth
AppJobSearch
When you’re a senior in high school it seems like every day you have
8 Ways to boost your employability and job prospects in 2020
AppJobSearch
Many students go through university with one goal in mind – to land
A Career as a Public Relations Manager
AppJobSearch
Deciding what to do after graduating from high school requires lots of
Building a Successful Career
AppJobSearch
Whether you’ve just entered the job market or you’ve decided to ma
Which industries are the most attractive to work in?
AppJobSearch
Looking back, we will often think about the things we would do differe
A career in fashion after education — What choices are there?
AppJobSearch
Are you thinking of pursuing a career in fashion once you’ve complet
Over 1 Million Students Admit to Loneliness While at University
AppJobSearch
Nearly Half of Students Admit to Loneliness While at UniversityMany st
Making Money After Graduation
AppJobSearch
Before graduating, you always expect to be immediately absorbed into y

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4565)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page