Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon announced as headline sponsors for Exeter College Awards

Exeter College is delighted to announce that Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon will be the headline sponsors of the college’s landmark 50th anniversary Exeter College Awards.

The support of two of the country’s most innovative and forward-thinking businesses provides huge backing to the awards ceremony that will celebrate inspirational Exeter College students, staff and alumni in a glittering event taking place in the stunning setting of Exeter Cathedral in January 2020.

This year’s Exeter College Awards is also celebrating 50 years since the college was announced as the UK’s first tertiary college, although the origins of the college date back to the 1800s. The Exeter College Awards will launch a year of celebrations, reflecting on 50 years of excellence and looking forward as one of the country’s leading further education institutions.

As headline sponsors of the awards, representatives from both Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon will attend the event, present awards and join with Exeter College in celebrating the achievements of everyone at the college.

Foot Anstey has long been associated with Exeter College, having provided legal advice and expertise on a range of projects over the years. Their contribution to the current national standing of the college has been instrumental and this latest sponsorship represents an ongoing commitment of collaboration between two leading institutions.

Simon Gregory, who is in charge of Foot Anstey's relationship with Exeter College, said: “Exeter College is an exceptional institution and a very valued client of Foot Anstey. We recognise their considerable achievements over the last 50 years and their pivotal role in Exeter and its region. We are proud to support this landmark event.”

Willmott Dixon and Exeter College are currently collaborating on the building of a new Institute of Technology Digital and Data Centre on the college’s Hele Road site. The new £10.3million building is part of a wider South West Institute of Technology plan to revolutionise digital, engineering and manufacturing technology education across the region. The new state-of-the-art building is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2021.

Rob Woolcock, Director at Willmott Dixon said: “We are delighted to be a part of Exeter College’s celebration in their 50th year. It is so important to celebrate people’s achievements and I look forward to hearing the many stories behind the awards; I am certain that it will be a fantastic night.

“We are proud to be working with such a forward-thinking college and are excited to be working on the new Digital and Data Centre, which will be a great asset to the college and the city of Exeter.”

Around 300 friends, partners, students and alumni are expected to attend the event in Exeter Cathedral, with a two-course banquet provided by Exeter-based catering company Posh Nosh.

The welcome Drinks Reception is being sponsored by Exeter Live Better, a city-wide partnership committed to showcasing everything Exeter has to offer.

Councillor Phil Bialyk, Leader of Exeter City Council, which was central to the launch of Exeter Live Better, said: “I am delighted to support this prestigious event. Exeter College is a fantastic institution which is crucial to the success of the city and has been over the last 50 years.

“The college is rightly regarded as one of the best in the UK and continues to give our children the skills they need, and the skills the city needs, to grow and prosper in the future. I would like to congratulate all the students and everyone involved in these awards – you are all winners.”

The 2020 Exeter College Awards will be taking place on Friday, 24th January with invited guests, partners, students and staff attending.