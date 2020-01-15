Havant & South Downs College shortlisted for two 2020 TES FE Awards

@Be_HSDC are celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious #TesFEAwards

These are ‘Best teaching and learning initiative’ and ‘Outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment’.

The awards are very much about giving FE's finest the recognition they deserve and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate outstanding work that is carried out within the FE sector.

The Outstanding use of technology to improve teaching, learning and assessment, centers around our Google project and a journey that started in 2015 with our teachers understanding that our students

wanted to create their own learning experience. Students enjoy collaborating on resources using Google Apps for Education and have become accustomed to ‘collaborate, create, and share’; it is a growing part

of our culture. We now have Google Student Innovators, staff Google Trainers and even a Google consortium.

In being shortlisted for ‘Best teaching and learning initiative’, HSDC has been recognised for fostering a culture of research, investigation, development and innovation. Initiatives such as Teachers Takeaway, a

platform for lecturers to share what they do with other lecturers across the sector, was successful enough that funding was received to develop a further four projects looking at progression from level 2

to level 3, audio/video feedback, the application of Google Classroom to teach Maths and English and developing a culture of reading.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Friday 20 March 2020.

Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO of HSDC, stated:

“It is great to see the College and the staff involved in these projects recognised in this manner. To be shortlisted is an award in itself and is testament to the passion, dedication and commitment of our staff”

