 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Havant & South Downs College shortlisted for two 2020 TES FE Awards

Details
Hits: 432
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Be_HSDC are celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious #TesFEAwards

These are ‘Best teaching and learning initiative’ and ‘Outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment’.

The awards are very much about giving FE's finest the recognition they deserve and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate outstanding work that is carried out within the FE sector.

The Outstanding use of technology to improve teaching, learning and assessment, centers around our Google project and a journey that started in 2015 with our teachers understanding that our students
wanted to create their own learning experience. Students enjoy collaborating on resources using Google Apps for Education and have become accustomed to ‘collaborate, create, and share’; it is a growing part
of our culture. We now have Google Student Innovators, staff Google Trainers and even a Google consortium.

In being shortlisted for ‘Best teaching and learning initiative’, HSDC has been recognised for fostering a culture of research, investigation, development and innovation. Initiatives such as Teachers Takeaway, a
platform for lecturers to share what they do with other lecturers across the sector, was successful enough that funding was received to develop a further four projects looking at progression from level 2
to level 3, audio/video feedback, the application of Google Classroom to teach Maths and English and developing a culture of reading.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Friday 20 March 2020.

Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO of HSDC, stated:

“It is great to see the College and the staff involved in these projects recognised in this manner. To be shortlisted is an award in itself and is testament to the passion, dedication and commitment of our staff”

Advertisement

National Award Nomination for Exeter College Director
Awards and Events
@ExeterCollege Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Mik
Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon announced as headline sponsors for Exeter College Awards
Awards and Events
@FootAnstey and @WillmottDixon announced as headline sponsors for @Exe
College shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Awards and Events
Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Award Nomination for Exeter College Director
Awards and Events
@ExeterCollege Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Mik
Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon announced as headline sponsors for Exeter College Awards
Awards and Events
@FootAnstey and @WillmottDixon announced as headline sponsors for @Exe
College shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Awards and Events
Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Gower College Swansea shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Awards and Events
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Sixth form teacher shortlisted for national Teacher of the Year award
Awards and Events
We are delighted to announce that a talented chemistry teacher from Ha
WEST LONDON COLLEGE FINALIST IN WEST LONDON BUSINESS AWARDS FOR INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIPS
Awards and Events
West London College has reached the finals of the prestigious West Lon
Cardiff and Vale College shortlisted for three prestigious #TesFEAwards
Awards and Events
Cardiff and Vale College has been shortlisted for three prestigious Te
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Shortlisted for National Award
Awards and Events
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College have been shortlisted for a national
Leading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt has been awarded an OBE
Awards and Events
OBE for engineering DawnLeading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt
Havant & South Downs College (HSDC) are celebrating 3 medals from the WorldSkills UK LIVE national finals
Awards and Events
Havant & South Downs College @Be_HSDC are celebrating after 3 stud
South Eastern Regional College Shortlisted for four Irish Educational Awards
Awards and Events
#BetterOffAtSERC - South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been shor
ESFA’s National Careers Service head awarded in New Year’s Honours
Awards and Events
ESFA’s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page