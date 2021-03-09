Visit our Virtual Open Event Saturday 20 March

 
You can explore @BradfordCollege and the exciting opportunities it has to offer from the comfort of your own home during a virtual Open Event this month.

The event takes place online from 11am until 2pm on Saturday 20 March.

Why You Should Attend:

At our Open Event, you can:

  • Explore our Career Zones without the crowds
    • Chat with and hear directly from our course tutors without the wait
    • Learn about the types of help and support we provide to students
    • Take a virtual tour of our campuses from the comfort of your home
    • Chat to an Admissions Officer in real time
    • Make your application on the day

Wherever you want to be in your future, Bradford College can help you on your way. You can hear more about our courses from A Levels to vocational qualifications and apprenticeships. Furthermore, if you are planning to progress to higher education, you can learn more about our degrees and postgraduate qualifications. If you are aged over 19 and hope to go to university, you can also find out more about our Access to Higher Education courses.

And if you are thinking of taking up a new hobby, studying for your own personal development, or improving your skills for a career change or job promotion, you can find out more about our community learning courses for adults.

If you considering applying to Bradford College, you will find the talk by the Admissions and Student Services teams useful. They will tell you all about applying to the college and how you will be supported during your studies.

For school leavers aged 16-18, there is a guaranteed place at Bradford College. We have introduced the Bradford College Guarantee for people aged 16 to 18 to ensure no matter what has happened during your study in the last 12 months or whatever your results, there is a place for you at the college.

