#SkillsWorld LIVE — Topic Suggestions

Details
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorld Live is a new radio show that builds on the popular#SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are now looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
Tom will call guests at an allocated date and time to discuss a pre-agreed topic for 5 to 10 mins.
 
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
 
Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!
  • When should the lockdown end, what will the biggest impact have been?
  • Is Covid-19 causing training providers to go to the wall?
  • Is the Department for Education doing a good job during the crisis?
  • What should Labour’s new shadow ministerial team campaign on?
  • Should parents be paid extra child benefit for home schooling their kids during the lockdown?
  • Has the government got the balance right between public health and unemployment, including allowing viable businesses go to the wall?
  • Will new technology and virtual working change the face of FE forever?
  • Is teacher-led assessment in the summer examinations here to stay after the crisis?
  • Have the police been too heavy handed during the lockdown?
  • Should Ofsted be scrapped?
  • Will the cost of dealing with Coronavirus lead to a new age of austerity?
  • Should the apprenticeship levy be scrapped?
  • Should the furlough scheme be extended beyond three months?
  • Are the universities giving out too many unconditional offers to students?
  • Is the Augar review now dead and buried?
  • Will all examinations be online and taken at home within 10 years?
  • Have other parts of the UK done a better job at looking after the skills sector and Careers Advice than England?
  • Would it be better to focus apprenticeships on the below 25 age group, not taking a degree?
  • Will the Coronavirus be good for solving the productivity puzzle?
  • To help colleges and universities recruit more EU students, should the Brexit transition period be extended?
  • Has the reinstatement of a new minister for skills and apprenticeships made any difference to the sector?
  • Are individual skills accounts a good idea?
  • Is the government using Covid-19 to nationalise England’s the post-16 skills system?
  • Where is the student and apprenticeship voice in shaping skills policy? (e.g. should 16-year olds be given the vote?)
  • Is devolution of adult skills budgets in England and the devolved administrations a waste of time and money?
  • Mental Health and Wellbeing for Students and Staff
  • Continual Professional Development - for individuals and staff
  • Levelling Up - Re-evaluation of "low skilled" jobs in society - shifting labour market dynamics. Impact of remote learning on marginalised groups, rural location, additional learning needs etc.
  • Fourth Industrial revolution - Employability and recruitment
  • Careers Advice - getting ready for the "New Normal"
  • Health and safety for key-workers
  • Accelerated uptake of EdTech / steep learning curve
  • Coping with remote learning / working - general advice and legal implications
  • Community support - provided by colleges, universities and training providers, ie providing accommodation, equipment, meals, producing innovative solutions etc.

Tune in to #SkillsWorld LIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday from 23rd April and subscribe here for notifications!

If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, pleaseThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.and let us know.

