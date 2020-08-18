 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New learning technology platform launched to tackle apprenticeship diversity

Details
Hits: 2739

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown period brought economic and social inequality to the forefront of media outlets and organisations globally.

More and more organisations were talking about addressing equality, diversity and inclusion through various commitments and pledges. Some pledged money. Others pledged support for minority enterprises. Its true impact will be seen in months and years to come.

However, with the world of work changing and more and more organisations opting for a working from home life (i.e Google employees will work from home until at least summer 2021), it begs the question: how will organisations tackle equality, diversity and inclusion in the post-covid world?

Here comes The Apprenticeship Hack, a workplace learning platform that enables organisations to tackle equality, diversity and inclusion through virtual collaborative and thought-provoking activities. Each activity, or hack, has been designed to bring apprentices and their managers and colleagues together to better understand equality, diversity and inclusion and how they can practically tackle it.

The Apprenticeship Hack is the brainchild of Isa Mutlib, the CEO of the BAME Apprenticeship Alliance, who is well regarded within the apprenticeship sector for his work on apprenticeship diversity and inclusion, most notable leading The Asian Apprenticeship Awards (now known as The BAME Apprenticeship Awards) between 2016 and 2019 with leading organisations like Severn Trent and The Royal Air Force.

Isa believes that The Apprenticeship Hack has the ability bring speed to tackling equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace with it being a digital platform, and building a community of organisations that are working to bring change internally.

"We know that having a diverse workforce has both an economic and social benefit for organisations. It's not just diversity of backgrounds, but is the diversity of thoughts, experiences and importantly, skillsets, which makes an organisation thrive." comments, Isa Mutlib.

"Around 12 months ago, I noticed that progress within the apprenticeships sector and particularly with early talent wasn't being made for diversity and inclusion at the rate of which it should have been. I created The Apprenticeship Hack and started delivering it in person myself in London and Birmingham, with success. However, realised that, for it to have far-reaching impact, it needed to be online and that led to it being turned into an online learning platform."

Advertisement

Apprentices tackle diversity of #apprenticeships in new Apprenticeship Hack pilot
Sector News
A pilot has been successfully launched in London to tackle some of the
The irrationality of quick maths - Why is being quick at maths associated with being good at maths?
Sector News
Dr Tom Hunt, Associate Professor of Psychology, and Steve Chinn, Visit
Changes to results: what does this mean at Gower College Swansea?
Sector News
Following the announcement of 17 August by Welsh Government, students

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices tackle diversity of #apprenticeships in new Apprenticeship Hack pilot
Sector News
A pilot has been successfully launched in London to tackle some of the
Lib Dems call on PM to sack Gavin Williamson for “slow-motion car crash” on exams
Sector News
The @LibDems have called on @BorisJohnson to sack @GavinWilliamson, cr
Leicester College to re-open to students on 1 September 2020
Sector News
@LeicesterColl will officially re-open for the autumn term on Tuesday
100% pass rate for Impington International College students
Sector News
Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol) is delighted to ann
The irrationality of quick maths - Why is being quick at maths associated with being good at maths?
Sector News
Dr Tom Hunt, Associate Professor of Psychology, and Steve Chinn, Visit
Changes to results: what does this mean at Gower College Swansea?
Sector News
Following the announcement of 17 August by Welsh Government, students
GCSE and A level students to receive centre assessment grades
Sector News
The Government has announced that students in England will receive tea
New engineering scholarship launched in direct response to the expected drop in apprenticeship starts
Sector News
The @ECITB_Skills has launched a new Scholarship scheme to help bring
PM must apologise over grade award
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that all A level and GCSE pupils in Eng
Exam result fiasco highlights further devastation of pandemic on young people as two-thirds already worried about future prospects
Sector News
As the controversy around exam results continues, a recent report by s
Bristol welcomes Government announcement on A-level results
Sector News
We will do everything we can to support applicants in these unpreceden
Labour calls for urgent clarity on consequences of exams u-turn
Sector News
@KateGreenSU - Labour is calling for the government to provide urgent

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Josie C
Josie C had a status update on Twitter 13 minutes ago

@HertsMercury ? I guess there's plenty of things going on to distract the painter these days!
View Original Tweet

SFJ Awards
SFJ Awards has a new avatar. 2 hours 2 minutes ago
SFJ Awards
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 17 minutes ago

RT @umbrella_cafe: A lovely surprise! Thank you @canterbury_college for our Outstanding Employer award 2020. We've loved & valued working…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4845)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page