Advent Calendar of events opens industry door for Havering College students

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Construction and Built Environment students at our Rainham campus have benefited from an ‘Advent Calendar’ of events during December.

The daily programme of visits, trips, presentations and demos, included involvement from industry supporters such as GSQ Brickwork, Swift Brickwork, Wates Group and Metnor Construction, among others. Students also got the chance to go on trips to two universities.

GSQ Brickwork visited Rainham on Day 5 to give students a talk about roles within the industry, different pathways and the various routes that can be taken.

On Day 6, Swift Brickwork Contractors toured the bricklaying facilities at the campus along with Principal Paul Wakeling. Swift Brickwork have made significant investments this year and have more than doubled the number of students studying at Rainham on apprenticeship programmes.

The college’s Programme Manager Alan Burgess said:

“It was brilliant to see such engagement from Managing Director Michael Walsh, who created such a fantastic buzz with our students.”

Swift Brickwork said: “It was great visiting Havering’s Rainham campus to see our apprentices doing really well.”

On Day 10, Level 3 Construction students visited Middlesex University for an inspiring university lecture by Dr Noah Saleeb in Architectural Technology and BIM. The students were able to see university life for themselves and build upon their experiences.

The Middlesex uni visit followed a trip to an Architecture Taster Day at the University of East London where, as well as taking part in challenges, the students were informed of the difference between university routes and HNCs into careers in architecture.

On Day 11, Shaun Powell from Metnor Construction and Jason Hart, from JH Brickwork gave students on the Level 1 Bricklaying City & Guilds course a great onsite experience at the new Hornchurch Sport Centre building project.

Shaun said: “It was a pleasure to meet such hardworking and committed students. All were eager to absorb information and prove their skills. I was really impressed with the quality of their work, especially after finding out that the majority have only been practising laying bricks for nine weeks. The students all had great attitudes which shows that Havering Colleges is doing an exceptional job training them to become top class bricklayers.”

On Day 12, multi-trade students were given a session to ensure they are looking after their mental health.

Alan Burgess said: “If the mind is not in the right space, it is very hard to achieve career goals and therefore, we asked former employee, Casca Graham, to return to college to give students advice in relaxation and meditation methods. The student feedback was amazing with some commenting on the real difference this has made to their concentration levels.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn Sector News Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech Sector News Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t

On Day 13, students were given the opportunity to climb eight floors on a visit to a Wates Group building site showcasing top down demo works.

Alan said: “The month of events has been a huge success. Rainham campus is rapidly becoming the home of construction training for the industry and the team here are immensely grateful for the support from local industry.”