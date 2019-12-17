 
Learning Curve Group saves Hartlepool workers from redundancy as Total Training closes before Christmas

Potential loss of jobs and skills provision in the North East sees Learning Curve Group (LCG) save Hartlepool branch of Total Training Limited. LCG, who also run a Beauty Academy in Hartlepool’s town centre has worked with Midland’s based Total Training to save the Hartlepool arm of their training business which will now see 11 members of staff keep their jobs instead of face redundancy over the Christmas period.

Learning Curve Group have stepped in to take on the lease of the Hartlepool office and keep all provision active and jobs secure, ensuring it is business as usual for employers, learners and staff. 

This is an extremely positive move for LCG and the people of Hartlepool as it ensures the in-demand commercial and government funded training the centre delivers remains viable and produces areas of opportunity for expansion. It also extends LCG’s reach in the North East to 4 centres across Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Sunderland covering the beauty, construction and health and social ae sectors to name a few.

LCG is hoping to extend the provision offered by the centre, to add to the already successful courses in forklift driving, warehousing, employability and groundworks alongside accredited CITB Health and Safety provision.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group, says, 

‘After being enabled to take on Total Training’s AEB contract through the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the opportunity to step in and keep this centre going makes complete sense for us. We already deliver provision in Hartlepool within a number of sectors including beauty, health and social care, childcare and mental health; helping over 753 learners reach their potential each year. I’m looking forward to continuing and developing the provision the centre delivers and providing much needed investment in resources that the people and businesses of Hartlepool need and deserve. It’s especially heartwarming to be able to provide some positivity for the town during the recent uncertain political climate and especially at Christmas time - ensuring employment security for the existing workforce at the centre. I’m looking forward to welcoming them into the #PurplePeople family at Team LCG’

Commenting Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, said:

 “I’m really pleased that this important training provision will continue so that the people of Hartlepool can continue to receive the training needed to take advantage of the jobs being created in the Tees Valley.”

